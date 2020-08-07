Trend's interview with Tommy Kassem, VP Oilfield Services, Russia Caspian Baker Hughes

Question: How does the COVID-19 pandemic affect the business of Baker Hughes in Azerbaijan? Which measures are being taken by the company to mitigate the adverse impact of COVID-19 on its work in the country?

Answer: As an essential business, Baker Hughes has continued to operate and deliver for its customers through the COVID-19 pandemic by adapting how and where we work locally and globally. Our priority has remained protecting the health and safety of our employees, while minimizing operational disruption for our customers.

This situation remains fluid and unpredictable, but we have had crisis management teams in place from the start of the pandemic in order to safeguard our people and the communities in which we operate, and to ensure business continuity.

The health and safety of our employees in Azerbaijan and around the world remains our top priority. We are continuously adapting the way we work in this pandemic, for example by moving to remote working wherever possible, leveraging remote and virtual technologies and adopting a rigorous approach to site preparedness.

Q.: What are your ongoing projects in Azerbaijan? Could you please provide latest updates on each of them?

A.: Baker Hughes is a proud partner to the oil & gas industry in Azerbaijan and contribute to the national economy. Of particular note are our on-shore and off-shore projects with SOCAR and BP as well as collaboration across drilling technologies and chemicals.

Our partnerships help take energy forward in Azerbaijan by supporting talent development in the oil & gas sector in the country. This includes Baker Hughes’ recent donation of cutting edge JewelSuite software worth $1million (USD) to Baku Higher Oil School, to help students model the Caspian Basin.

Baker Hughes hosted our flagship Energy Forward event in December 2019 for the first time in Azerbaijan. This event brought together industry leaders from across the region to discuss the latest oil & gas industry trends relating to productivity, efficiency and safety.

At this event, we signed a memorandum of understanding on developing and implementing of a concept for lean well drilling. This concept will enhance effectiveness in upstream operations in new wells we will be reporting on our joint achievements in due course.

We also signed a manufacturing agreement for chemical blending with SOCAR's Oil and Gas Research and Design Institute paving the way toward production of localized reagents at SOCAR’s existing plant in-country. This will drive better results in upstream and downstream and will have long-term strategic benefits for Azerbaijan.

Q.: In which projects are you currently working in particular with Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR?

A.: Baker Hughes has a strong and strategic partnership with SOCAR working extensively across production, lean drilling and chemicals projects; among other projects. We see our relationship with SOCAR as essential to supporting the development of the national industry of Azerbaijan.

Q.: Are you continuing well stimulation work at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block? Could you please update on the work underway there by your company?

A.: Following our successful deployment of a Stimulation Vessel in 2018 – 2019, Baker Hughes has recently conducted stimulation works on an additional two wells at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block. Our operations team was able to significantly improve the expected oil rate through a Baker Hughes chemicals solution.

