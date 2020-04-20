By Trend

SOCAR Petroleum CJSC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company SOCAR, increased the number of filling stations under the SOCAR brand in Azerbaijan to 33, Trend reports citing SOCAR Petroleum.

According to information, the commissioning of the new filling station took place on April 19 in Baku, in the Bilajari village, on the 2nd kilometer of the Baku-Sumgayit highway.

“Gasoline of Super, Premium and RON-92 brands, as well as diesel fuel will be sold in a new filling station. In order to ensure the convenience of drivers and prevent loss of time, seven filling stations are installed at the station. Thus, in order to simultaneously provide twelve small vehicles and two large-capacity trucks with fuel conditions have been created,” said the message.

“This station also has a filling point with compressed natural gas. Thus, the total number of filling stations under the SOCAR brand in Azerbaijan equipped with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) equipment reached 33. Currently, 27 people work at this filling point,” the message said.

SOCAR Petroleum has a network of 33 filling stations and 11 oil bases. The company has the only CNG terminal in the country, thus being the leader in introducing environmentally friendly fuels.

SOCAR Petroleum CJSC was established in January 2008 and is engaged in the retail trade of petroleum products, expanding the network of filling stations under the SOCAR brand. The company opened its first filling stations in Azerbaijan in May 2010.

