Seven working groups set up under the leadership of relevant structures in the spheres of activity of the commission created to fulfill the tasks arising from the Azerbaijani president’s order N1673 dated December 5, 2019 "On measures for the implementation of pilot projects in the field of use of renewable energy sources" continued their activity during the first quarter of 2020, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

“During the reporting period, a working group considering the allocation of land plots with the participation of representatives of the relevant structures carried out the field trips to so-called Area-60, where the solar energy project will be implemented, and Area-1, where the project on the use of wind energy will be implemented,” the message said.

“The working group discussed the preliminary schemes for integrating pilot projects into the power system, determined the requirements for international standards for managing the power system, transmission of electric energy, relay protection, automation and forthcoming work to strengthen the network,” said the ministry.

“An agreement on a joint solar power plant scheme presented by Azerenergy company was discussed and reached during the meeting held between the representatives of Abu Dhabi’s Masdar company and Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy OJSC,” the message said.

“Currently, the work is underway to specify the configuration of the territory in connection with the project on the use of wind energy, the implementation of which is planned to be carried out by Saudi Arabia’s Acwa Power company,” the message said.

“Upon the completion of the coordination work, the corresponding scheme will be submitted to Azerenergy company,” the message said. "The activity of the working group on legal and institutional issues was underway during the quarter.”

“After submitting White & Case LLP’s comments to the commission of a working group, the preliminary draft agreements on the purchase of electricity, an agreement on connecting power plants to electric grids, an agreement on state guarantees for the implementation of projects and other required contracts were prepared,” the ministry added.

“These projects were submitted to the relevant working groups with the aim of holding discussions before the meeting with the representatives of White & Case LLP, expressing relevant opinions on the documents, a position on conceptual issues,” the message read.

“The representatives of White & Case LLP intend to visit Baku in the second quarter of this year to discuss the economic, financial, commercial and technical issues," the message said.

