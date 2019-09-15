By Trend

Slovenia welcomes increasing cooperation with Azerbaijan in energy supply, Slovenian Foreign Ministry told Trend.

"Slovenia supports efforts to strengthen EU energy resources diversification. Keeping in mind our partnership in the framework of the Eastern Partnership energy panel, we particularly welcome increasing cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of energy supply. In this respect, we see the Southern Gas Corridor as a great opportunity to increase energy cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan," said the ministry.

Talking about the current status of relations between the two countries, the ministry of foreign affairs said that economic cooperation between Slovenia and Azerbaijan is relatively modest and mostly based on trade.

"In 2018 trade in goods between Slovenia and Azerbaijan reached the value of 26.9 million euros. We believe there is a lot of potential to increase and expand our trade volume and economic cooperation in general in various fields. We are looking forward to explore these possibilities in the future including the visits of business delegations," said the ministry.

Slovenian foreign ministry emphasized the potential role the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway can play in boosting the bilateral economic cooperation with Azerbaijan.



"The new railway connecting Baku with Tbilisi and Kars thus directly connecting Azerbaijan through railway networks with European markets is certainly a very important milestone which could also contribute to increase economic cooperation and trade between Azerbaijan and Slovenia," said the ministry.



The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority projects for the EU and envisages the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor was held in Baku on May 29, 2018, while opening ceremony of TANAP was held on June 12, 2018 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) were connected on the Turkish-Greek border.

The official opening ceremony of the BTK railway was held in Baku Oct. 30, 2017. The BTK railway was constructed on the basis a Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement.

The railway’s peak capacity will be 17 million tons of cargo per year. At an initial stage, this figure will be one million passengers and 6.5 million tons of cargo.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz