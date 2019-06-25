By Trend

Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov took part in the 6th Future Leaders Forum of the World Petroleum Council held with organizational support from the World Petroleum Council and the Russian Ministry of Energy in St. Petersburg, Russia, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry on June 24.

While delivering speech on "Energy Transformation, Energy Map of the Future", the minister spoke about the renewable energy and trends on energy efficiency in the world as the main driving forces of energy transformation, the steps being taken in Azerbaijan and the upcoming tasks.

Shahbazov stressed that along with fluctuations in oil prices, greenhouse gases are being released into the atmosphere.

"When switching to low-carbon energy, the role of natural gas has recently increased, but such issues as energy security, sources and routes of diversification are the priority today,” he said. “In today's realities of the world energy system, only recoverable energy acts as a universal source, creating an opportunity for everyone to ensure the energy and environmental security.”

"As opposed to hydrocarbons, this potential is everywhere,” Shahbazov said. “While using it, the countries may turn into energy countries and be energy independent and also ensure reliable protection against environmental pollution."

“The global energy transformation will play an important role in changing the geopolitical map of the 21st century, which will greatly differ from the map, which exists more than 100 years and is based on traditional energy sources,” he said.

Shahbazov stressed Azerbaijan’s role in the creation of the energy map of the world and the contribution of the Southern Gas Corridor to the decarbonization of the continent.

During the forum, Shahbazov met with Russian Energy Ministry Alexander Novak. The issues of energy cooperation in the electric power, oil and gas sectors between the countries were discussed at the meeting. The consultations were held within the OPEC + cooperation format.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz