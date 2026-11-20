20 November 2026 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has reported renewed, targeted and systematic cyberattacks against its digital information resources originating from abroad.

The organisation said in a statement that repeated attempts to access its social media accounts, mass and unfounded complaints aimed at getting its pages blocked, and cyberattacks disrupting the normal operation of its official website have raised serious concerns.

Technical investigations and analysis indicate that a significant proportion of the cyber activity targeting the organisation's official website and social media accounts originates from networks located in France and India, according to the statement.

The Baku Initiative Group serves as an open platform for defending the rights of peoples affected by colonialism, bringing their voices to the attention of the international community, and enabling various political actors to express themselves freely.

The organisation stressed that systematic cyberattacks against its social media accounts contradict the principles of freedom of speech, diversity of opinion and open dialogue.

It emphasised that attempts to prevent the expression of differing views, silence alternative opinions and restrict the free exchange of information constitute serious violations of fundamental human rights.

"Existing differences of opinion must be resolved not through cyberattacks and the blocking of digital platforms, but through open and constructive dialogue based on mutual respect," the statement said.

In this regard, the organisation called on states that commission or carry out attacks against its activities to refrain from obstructing its legitimate work.

Despite the pressure and obstacles, the Baku Initiative Group reaffirmed its commitment to continuing its efforts to defend the rights of peoples affected by colonialism, promote freedom of expression and raise awareness within the international community.

Image: Kacper Pempel / Reuters