President of Slovakia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

28 May 2026 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

Dear Mr. President,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – Independence Day.

This significant day commemorates the historic establishment of the first democratic republic in the Muslim world and represents for the Azerbaijani people a symbol of freedom, sovereignty, and progress.

The Slovak Republic highly values the traditionally good and friendly bilateral relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan, which were significantly strengthened by the first official visit of Your Excellency to Slovakia in December last year.

I am very much looking forward to my official visit to your beautiful country, which will take place very soon. I am convinced that this mutual exchange of visits at the highest level will further deepen our relations and open new opportunities for cooperation in the fields of energy, transport, investments, and cultural exchange.

Mr. President, please accept my sincerest wishes for strong health, personal well-being, and every success in fulfilling all the objectives of your mandate. At the same time, I wish you, as well as all the people of Azerbaijan, success, stability, and prosperity.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.