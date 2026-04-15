Azerbaijan, Switzerland to hold bilateral political consultations in Baku

15 April 2026 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan and Switzerland are set to conduct bilateral political consultations, marking another step forward in diplomatic engagement between the two countries, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement from the Swiss Embassy in Azerbaijan, the consultations will take place in Baku. The talks are expected to address a range of issues of mutual interest, including political cooperation and regional developments.

The embassy noted that a Swiss delegation led by Pierre-Yves Fux, Assistant State Secretary and Head of the Eurasia Division at the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, is currently visiting Azerbaijan for the consultations.

The meeting underscores the continued dialogue between Baku and Bern, reflecting both countries’ interest in strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation across key sectors.