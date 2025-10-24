Drug smuggling attempt foiled on southern border

24 October 2025 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 14 kilograms and 100 grams of narcotics were prevented from being smuggled into Azerbaijan, according to a statement released by the State Border Service (SBS), Azernews reports.

As Azernews reports, the operation was carried out jointly by officers of the “Lankaran” border detachment of the SBS and the Astara District Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. During the operation, Azerbaijani citizens Emin Jafar oglu Jafarov and Neman Arif oglu Rahmatullayev were detained as suspects while attempting to flee the scene in a “BYD” vehicle with the state registration number 99-PC-617.

The SBS noted that operational-investigative measures related to the incident are ongoing.