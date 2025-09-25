Azerbaijan clears over 218,000 hectares of liberated lands from mines and UXO

25 September 2025 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

From November 10, 2020, to July 31, 2025, a total of 218,262 hectares of land in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO), Azernews reports.

The large-scale demining operations were carried out by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Security Service, four national commercial companies, and the national NGO “International Eurasian Press Fund” (IEPF). The operations covered Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavend, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, Zangilan, as well as the liberated villages of Baganis Ayrim, Ashagi Eskipara, Xeyrimli, and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh region.

Operations were coordinated from ANAMA’s Horadiz operational center, mobile bases in Aghdam, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, Lachin, Khojavend and Hadrut, and camps in Shusha and Khankendi.

Between January and July 2025, 662 cluster munitions were detected and neutralized, including 45 in Aghdam, 6 in Aghdara, 182 in Fuzuli, 429 in Jabrayil, and 3 in Khojavend. In comparison, 3,154 cluster munitions were neutralized in 2024.

Earlier, between 2005 and 2020, a total of 284,592 pieces of ammunition, including cluster munitions, were eliminated at the Saloglu military base in Aghstafa, as well as at training grounds in Jeyranchol and Samukh, within the NATO/NAMSA project implemented with the Azerbaijani government.