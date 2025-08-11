Nearly 1,100 mines and UXOs neutralized in liberated territories in one week
Between August 4 and 10, a total of 48 anti-tank mines, 95 anti-personnel mines, and 977 pieces of unexploded ordnance (UXO) were detected and neutralized in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).
ANAMA noted that during this period, mine clearance operations covered 1,504 hectares of land.
These humanitarian demining activities were carried out jointly by the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Border Service, and four private companies. The work took place in the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavend, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, as well as in the liberated villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashaghi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district.
