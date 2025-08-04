PM approves new rules for unified register of state information resources and electronic services

4 August 2025 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the “Rules for Maintaining a Unified Register of State Information Resources, Systems and Electronic Services,” the Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a resolution to this effect, Azernews reports.

Developed in line with the Law “On Information, Informatization and Information Protection,” the new rules regulate legal and organizational matters regarding the maintenance of a unified register. This register comprises state information resources, systems, and electronic services formed within the infrastructure of the Electronic Government Information System.

The rules cover information resources and systems containing restricted access information, as well as critical information infrastructure objects, per relevant regulatory legal acts. However, they do not apply to information infrastructures related to protected persons, protected and strategic objects, or organizations responsible for their security.

The terminology used aligns with existing laws and prior presidential decrees on the formation and maintenance of state information systems.

With the introduction of these rules, previous government decisions regarding the register of state information resources and the provision of electronic services by central authorities have been repealed.