Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office meets with Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan [PHOTOS]

16 July 2025 18:04 (UTC+04:00)

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office, met with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, in Baku.

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade emphasized that National Leader Heydar Aliyev attached special importance to cooperation among the Turkic states, adding that this strategic policy is being successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev.

Noting that Turkmenistan had embarked on a path of development after gaining its independence, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade commended Turkmenistan’s achievements over this period. He also expressed his desire to revisit Turkmenistan again and meet with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in the near future.

Touching upon the religious cooperation, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade recalled his previous meeting with the Mufti of Turkmenistan. He emphasized that under the leadership of the heads of state of both countries, the Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations, as well as cooperation in the religious and spiritual realms, have further expanded.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, underlined that the existing religious and spiritual ties between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan contribute to further strengthening the friendly ties between the two peoples. He also expressed confidence that this meeting would also help enhance bilateral relations.

Both sides highlighted the strategic significance of joint initiatives, underscoring the vital role of religious and spiritual corporation in this regard. They also stressed the importance of continuing collaborative efforts in this direction in the future. Chairman Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov invited Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade to attend the opening ceremony of a mosque in Turkmenistan.