President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of snack production plant in Baku [PHOTOS]

12 June 2025 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the opening ceremony of a snack production plant operated by Nobel Food Industry LLC in Baku, Azernews reports.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Azersun Holding Ahmad Gözel briefed the head of state on the facility’s operations.

The plant, established through a partnership between Azersun Holding’s Gafgaz Canning Factory and “Shervan” LLC, will produce a variety of snacks, including popcorn, nuts, and dried fruits. These products will cater to domestic consumers while also being exported to various countries. With an annual production capacity of 9,600 tons, the facility is equipped with modern machinery from leading global manufacturers. Raw materials such as sunflower seeds, almonds, and hazelnuts will be sourced locally. Spanning over 7 hectares, the plant will provide permanent employment for 210 people. The total investment in the facility amounts to 38 million manats, with 5 million manats provided as a concessional loan by the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund.