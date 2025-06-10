Iran eyes railway link between Ardabil province and Azerbaijan to boost connectivity

10 June 2025 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

Efforts will be made to connect the railway network of Ardabil province, located in northwestern Iran, to Azerbaijan’s railway system, newly appointed Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilu, announced during a meeting with the governor of Ardabil province, Masoud Emami Yeghan, Azernews reports.

