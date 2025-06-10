Azernews.Az

Tuesday June 10 2025

Iran eyes railway link between Ardabil province and Azerbaijan to boost connectivity

10 June 2025 15:19 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
Efforts will be made to connect the railway network of Ardabil province, located in northwestern Iran, to Azerbaijan’s railway system, newly appointed Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilu, announced during a meeting with the governor of Ardabil province, Masoud Emami Yeghan, Azernews reports.

