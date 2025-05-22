Azerbaijan condemns attack in Washington, extends condolences to Israel
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has extended its condolences to Israel following the tragic deaths of two Israeli diplomats in a violent attack in Washington, Azernews reports.
In a post shared on the Ministry’s official "X" (formerly Twitter) account, the statement read:
We extend our deepest condolences to the State of Israel and the families of two Israeli diplomats who were killed as a result of heinous attack in Washington D.C..— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) May 22, 2025
We strongly condemn this cowardly act of violence, which seeks to sow fear and division. @IsraelMFA
