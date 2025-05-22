Azerbaijan condemns attack in Washington, extends condolences to Israel

22 May 2025 10:37 (UTC+04:00)

We extend our deepest condolences to the State of Israel and the families of two Israeli diplomats who were killed as a result of heinous attack in Washington D.C.. We strongly condemn this cowardly act of violence, which seeks to sow fear and division. @IsraelMFA

In a post shared on the Ministry’s official "X" (formerly Twitter) account, the statement read:

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has extended its condolences to Israel following the tragic deaths of two Israeli diplomats in a violent attack in Washington, Azernews reports.

