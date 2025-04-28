Baku hosts official welcome ceremony for President of Iran [PHOTOS]
On April 28, an official welcome ceremony was held for Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
A guard of honor was arranged for the Iranian President in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian.
The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Iranian President.
The national anthems of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.
The guard of honor marched in front of President Ilham Aliyev and President Masoud Pezeshkian to the accompaniment of a military march.
The Presidents posed for official photographs.
