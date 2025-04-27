MFA extends condolences over deadly explosion at Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed its condolences following the tragic explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas, Azernews reports.
In a message shared via the social media platform X, the Ministry expressed deep sorrow over the devastating incident.
They extended heartfelt sympathy to the families and loved ones of the victims and offered support to the people and government of Iran. Additionally, they expressed hope for the swift recovery of those who were injured in the explosion.
We are deeply saddened by the devastating explosion at Shaheed Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, Islamic Republic of Iran.— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) April 27, 2025
We express heartfelt condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives, and to the people and government of Iran. We sincerely hope for…
