Azernews.Az

Sunday April 27 2025

MFA extends condolences over deadly explosion at Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port

27 April 2025 10:30 (UTC+04:00)
MFA extends condolences over deadly explosion at Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed its condolences following the tragic explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas, Azernews reports.

In a message shared via the social media platform X, the Ministry expressed deep sorrow over the devastating incident.

They extended heartfelt sympathy to the families and loved ones of the victims and offered support to the people and government of Iran. Additionally, they expressed hope for the swift recovery of those who were injured in the explosion.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more