Six-lane highway takes shape between Heydar Aliyev avenue and Ziya Bunyadov avenue [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

23 April 2025 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Construction is rapidly progressing on a key segment of the new highway connecting Academician Hasan Aliyev Street to Muzaffar Narimanov Street in Baku, in accordance with the “State Program on the Improvement of Transport Infrastructure in Baku and Surrounding Areas for 2025–2030,” approved by a Presidential Decree, Azernews reports, citing the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA).

AAYDA noted that the new roadway is being built parallel to the Ziya Bunyadov and Heydar Aliyev avenues.

As outlined in the project, this segment of the road will span 3.9 kilometers and include six traffic lanes. In addition, it will feature 2.6 kilometers of access roads, ramps, and connecting roads.

The ambitious project also includes the construction of four tunnels with a total length of 2,210 meters and three underground pedestrian crossings totaling 112 meters.

The route begins at the intersection of Khalil Rza Uluturk Street and Muzaffar Narimanov Street, passing near the “Ulduz” metro station. It continues under existing metro and railway lines via two tunnels totaling 1,240 meters in length, emerging at Aliyar Aliyev Street.

From there, the road will extend toward the intersection of Yusif Vazir Chamanzaminli Street and Ahmad Rajabli Street. A 550-meter tunnel will lead the road through the intersection of Ashig Molla Juma and Zaur Nudiraliyev streets, crossing Koroglu Rahimov Street and reconnecting with Hasan Aliyev Street.

Additionally, a 410-meter tunnel is being constructed at the intersection of Aliyar Aliyev Street and the new highway. Construction work is actively underway in all these areas.

Pedestrian safety is also a priority, with underground crossings being built along a 3-kilometer stretch and on Mirza Ulugbek Street.

Due to ongoing construction, traffic flow in the affected streets is being restricted in phases. Authorities urge drivers to remain cautious, follow traffic regulations, and observe the temporary road signs installed at construction zones.