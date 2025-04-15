TURKPA highlights strategic defense cooperation among Turkic States

15 April 2025 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

"Cooperation between Turkic states in the field of defense and security is of strategic importance. In the current global security environment, deepening mutual solidarity and integration between Turkic states is crucial. In this regard, both the Organization of Turkic States and TURKPA, which serves as its parliamentary dimension, play the role of key coordination platforms. Inter-parliamentary cooperation plays an essential role in advancing the security of the region and its member states," Azernews reports that these remarks were made by TURKPA Secretary General Mehmet Süreyya Er during his speech at the second meeting of the chairmen of the defense and security committees of TURKPA member parliaments, held in Baku, on the topic "Strengthening Cooperation on Security and Defense Among Turkic States: The Role of Parliaments."

He stated that such meetings of defense and security committee representatives contribute significantly not only within the framework of TURKPA but also to security and stability across the region as a whole: "The unity of the Turkic world, based on shared history, culture, language, and spiritual values, makes it a rising global power center. This unity has already reached the level of strategic cooperation in many areas."

Noting that Turkic states play an active role in ensuring security in the Eurasian region and beyond, the Secretary General highlighted the existence of common challenges such as terrorism, cross-border threats, and instability in neighboring regions. He emphasized that expanding cooperation in the field of security and defense is essential to effectively address such issues.

Mehmet Süreyya Er underlined that strengthening joint efforts in areas such as joint military exercises, cooperation in the defense industry, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, and combating hybrid threats can create favorable conditions for the effective realization of shared potential: "For this, the systematic continuation of institutional dialogue and coordination is essential. It is important to hold such meetings regularly. This will significantly support the formation of common strategies in the field of security among member states. The current meeting is one of the important steps taken in this direction."