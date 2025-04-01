Azerbaijani, Iranian officials discuss bilateral relations
Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, met with Mehdi Sanaei, Political Advisor to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
“During the meeting, in accordance with the instructions of the two countries' heads of state, we held an extensive exchange of views on bilateral political relations between Azerbaijan and Iran. International and regional issues of mutual interest were also discussed as a continuation of the talks held during the visit to Iran in February 2025,” the Assistant to the President said on X.
