Cavusoglu: XII Global Baku Forum has key position in addressing global issues

13 March 2025 11:08 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The XII Global Baku Forum will address pressing global issues, and Türkiye takes great pride in participating, as it has always stood by brotherly Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, head of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye’s delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, made this statement to journalists.

He emphasized the forum’s significance as a platform for international participants to share their perspectives: “At the same time, the issues discussed here also serve as a model for the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, which is planned to be held in April 2025.”