Azerbaijan’s religious leaders send letter to US President Donald Trump

18 February 2025

Religious denominations in Azerbaijan have sent a letter to US President Donald Trump, extending congratulations on his assumption of office and emphasizing Azerbaijan’s commitment to religious tolerance and diversity.

According to Azernews, the letter reads as follows:

"On behalf of the religious communities of Azerbaijan, it is a great privilege and honour for us to extend our sincere congratulations on the successful start of your term as the 47th President of the United States of America. We express our best wishes to you in this high office, as well as our wishes for continued prosperity and well-being to the American people who have entrusted you with this high office.

As religious leaders of Azerbaijan, where people of different faiths have historically lived together in peace and harmony, we take this opportunity to express our deep gratitude for your unwavering commitment to the protection of traditional values ​​and freedom of religious belief in the United States. Your steadfast commitment to the principles of religion, family, and morality brings hope to millions of people around the world and serves to promote spiritual values ​​and moral integrity once again.

Our homeland, Azerbaijan, is one of the rare places in the world where religious and cultural diversity is recognised as a spiritual asset. We are proud that at a time when ethnic, religious and racial discrimination such as Islamophobia, anti-Christianity and anti-Semitism are on the rise in many parts of the world, Azerbaijan stands as an example where Muslims, Christians, Jews and followers of other religions have always lived in harmony and prosperity.

In Azerbaijan, along with cultural centres, mosques, churches and synagogues operate side by side. Our state creates equal conditions for all religious communities, supports their religious institutions with care and patronage, regularly provides them with material and spiritual assistance, and ensures their active participation in the public life of the country.

Preserving a rich heritage of diversity, supporting religious freedoms, and actively participating in global interfaith dialogue, Azerbaijan makes a significant contribution to global peace and stands as an example.

A particularly noteworthy example of this religious harmony is the Jewish community of Azerbaijan, which has developed for centuries in an environment free from persecution or discrimination. The historic Red Settlement in the Guba region is home to one of the oldest and largest Jewish communities in the Muslim world. With its synagogues, schools, and cultural centres, this place is a testament to Azerbaijan’s unwavering commitment to religious freedom. At the same time, the Azerbaijani government provides significant support to Christian and Jewish religious organizations, ensuring their active participation in Azerbaijani civic and public life.

Your decision to establish the White House Office of Faith and appoint Rev. Paula White-Kane as its senior advisor reflects a strong commitment to integrating faith into governance and public life. Her leadership in defending religious freedom, human rights, and spiritual values ​​aligns with the principles we hold dear in Azerbaijan.

We look forward to engaging with leaders and organizations across the United States to promote mutual understanding and shared values. We hope that under your leadership, faith-based communities around the world will continue to strengthen and religious freedoms will continue to be protected.

Once again, we express our deep gratitude for your efforts. May your presidency be marked by continued success in promoting unity, spiritual strength, and prosperity for all.

With the highest respect and blessings,