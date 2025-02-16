Serbian President awards Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov Order of Serbian flag
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić awarded Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov the Order of the Serbian Flag, First Class, for his significant contributions to strengthening Serbia-Azerbaijan relations, Azernews reports.
During the ceremony, Bayramov highlighted the strategic partnership and friendship between the two countries, emphasizing that the award reflects the importance Serbia places on Azerbaijan.
Bayramov is currently on a visit to Serbia, where he is scheduled to meet with high-level officials.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!