Serbian President awards Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov Order of Serbian flag

16 February 2025 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić awarded Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov the Order of the Serbian Flag, First Class, for his significant contributions to strengthening Serbia-Azerbaijan relations, Azernews reports.

During the ceremony, Bayramov highlighted the strategic partnership and friendship between the two countries, emphasizing that the award reflects the importance Serbia places on Azerbaijan.

Bayramov is currently on a visit to Serbia, where he is scheduled to meet with high-level officials.