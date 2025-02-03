Polad Bulbuloglu awarded with “For Service to Motherland” 1st degree order

3 February 2025 15:47 (UTC+04:00)

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the corresponding decree in this regard.

For his long-standing and fruitful contributions to the public, political, and cultural life of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Polad Bülbüloğlu has been awarded the "For Service to the Motherland" Order of the First Degree, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!