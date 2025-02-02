Students honored on Youth Day at academy of Public Administration [PHOTOS]

2 February 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

On February 2, in celebration of Youth Day, a group of students from the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan were honored.

According to Azernews, the Rector of the Academy of Public Administration, academician Urkhan Alakbarov, delivered an opening speech. He spoke about the youth policy initiated by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev. He highlighted Azerbaijan's achievements in this area and praised the active participation of students in both their educational and public lives. He wished them success in their future endeavors.

Following this, the Advisor on Social Work, Training, and Organizational Matters, Zaur Mammadov, provided information about the significant achievements of the Academy's students over the past year.

In conclusion, an award ceremony was held, and certificates were presented to the students.