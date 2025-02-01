Western Azerbaijan Community holds youth event

1 February 2025 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

On February 1, the West Azerbaijan Community organized a meeting titled "Return to Western Azerbaijan" with the participation of the Youth Council, Azernews reports.

The event began with the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, followed by a moment of silence to honor the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the country’s martyrs.

Aziz Alakbarli, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Western Azerbaijan Community and a deputy in the Milli Majlis, emphasized the importance of young people in promoting the truths about Western Azerbaijan. He noted that young people’s understanding of deportation realities and the passing down of heritage from generation to generation is vital in keeping these truths alive.

Ahliman Amiraslanov, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Western Azerbaijan Community, spoke about the role of youth in the return process. He highlighted that youth participation is crucial both for preserving the region's cultural heritage and for driving society forward with fresh ideas and initiatives.

Anar Irzaguliyev, responsible for youth work at the Western Azerbaijan Community, discussed the updated structure of the Youth Council, which now consists of a chairman and two deputy chairmen.

Shahin Ismayilov, Chairman of the Youth Council of the West Azerbaijan Community and the Youth and Sports Committee of the Milli Majlis, stressed the importance of young people having a deeper understanding of Western Azerbaijan. He acknowledged their significant role in raising awareness about past deportations and genocides on social media, international platforms, and in their communities.

Shahin Rahmanli, Chairman of the "Ireli" Public Union, shared insights into the collaboration between his organization and the West Azerbaijan Community, highlighting youth involvement in all related events.

Hasan Ahmadov and Fidan Ibrahimova, members of the Western Azerbaijan Community, shared their commitment to the cause and assured that the younger generation would dedicate their efforts to the sacred mission of returning to Western Azerbaijan.

At the event, 15 young individuals from Western Azerbaijan who had achieved notable successes, as well as 10 youth organizations for their fruitful cooperation, were awarded. Additionally, 30 youth participants in community events were presented with membership cards.

Shahin Ismayilov concluded the meeting by announcing the "Idea Competition on the Theme of Western Azerbaijan Among Youth," to be held starting February 2. The competition aims to help youth deepen their knowledge of Western Azerbaijan and encourage creative expression on the topic. Ismayilov emphasized that the competition would analyze ideas from social, cultural, and historical perspectives, with no age restrictions for participation.