Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan makes farewell visit to Western Azerbaijan Community

22 January 2025 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Cahit Bağcı, made a farewell visit to the Western Azerbaijan Community on January 22 as his term of service in Azerbaijan comes to an end.

Azernews reports that Aziz Alekbarli, Chairman of the Community's Board of Directors and Member of Parliament, first expressed condolences to the diplomat from the brotherly country regarding the fire in Kartalkaya district of Bolu Province, Turkiye.

Aziz Alekbarli thanked the ambassador for his contributions to deepening the relations between the two brotherly countries and for his moral support on the Western Azerbaijan issue. He wished Ambassador Bağcı success in his future endeavors.

Cahit Bağcı noted that his tenure as ambassador in Azerbaijan has left him with indelible memories and stated that Turkiye will always support the Western Azerbaijan issue, which is a matter of human rights.

During the meeting, there was an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.