Some 1,268 apartments built in 2nd residential neighborhood in Agdam city [PHOTOS]

18 January 2025 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

As in other liberated areas, extensive restoration and reconstruction work is being carried out in the Aghdam region. A new, modern Aghdam is being built on the ruins, Azernews reports.

Leyla Sarabi, the press secretary of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, stated that the construction of five residential neighborhoods is planned in Aghdam city. Demolition and vertical planning work have been completed according to the master plan in Neighborhoods 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5. Construction work in the second residential neighborhood began last year. Currently, construction of 66 buildings in 11 blocks is ongoing in the second residential neighborhood. A total of 60 residential and 6 non-residential buildings, comprising 1,268 apartments, are planned to be built in this neighborhood.

Project manager Nabi Mansurov provided information about the work being done in the second residential neighborhood. He stated that the installation of reinforced concrete structures in many of the buildings in the second neighborhood has been completed, while construction continues rapidly and with high quality in others. Simultaneously, bricklaying, plastering, and painting work on the exterior walls is being carried out. The buildings will be 5, 6, and 7 stories tall, each with an underground garage and an elevator. Additionally, a boiler house, an entertainment center for children, and sports grounds will be built in the residential area.