Georgia’s Foreign Minister to pay official visit to Azerbaijan

11 January 2025 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

Georgia’s Foreign Minister, Maka Bochorishvili, will make an official visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as she said at a meeting between Bochorishvili and Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Georgia, Faig Quliyev.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues on the mutual agenda of the two countries. In this context, special attention was given to the expected official visit of the Georgian Foreign Minister to Azerbaijan, including the 10th session of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between the two countries, which will be held in Baku," the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

The minister emphasized the strategic importance of relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan, which cover numerous areas.

It was noted that the results of successful cooperation in trade and economy, transportation, and energy sectors were highly appreciated.

Additionally, issues related to ensuring the development of the region based on the principles of stability and peace were discussed. Both sides expressed their readiness to further strengthen strategic cooperation and give it a higher dynamic.