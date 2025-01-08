Azerbaijan Airlines cancels Baku-Kazan-Baku flight scheduled for January 8, 2025
Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has canceled the Baku-Kazan-Baku flight scheduled for January 8, 2025, Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of Azerbaijan Airlines.
The Service announced that this decision was made due to the closure of airspace over Kazan as part of the "Kovyor" plan.
AZAL prioritizes flight safety and strictly adheres to international standards.
Passengers of the canceled flight can contact the airline's call center via email at [email protected] for additional information.
AZAL continues to closely monitor the situation and will keep passengers informed of any changes.
