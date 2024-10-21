Think Tanks Platform and its online portal presented in Azerbaijan

21 October 2024 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

On October 21, the presentation of the Think Tanks Platform and its online portal (think-tanks.az) is taking place in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The Think Tanks Platform is a network of think tanks in Azerbaijan specialising in political, economic, domestic, environmental, and other critical areas. The main purpose of establishing the platform is to encourage the activities of think tanks, organise them according to modern needs, foster regular communication and cooperation between state institutions and think tanks, and enhance interaction between think tanks and decision-makers. Additionally, it aims to increase public awareness of the activities and focus areas of think tanks operating in Azerbaijan, promote their work through media and social networks, and strengthen collaboration and coordination between decision-makers, think tanks, and academic circles.

Through this platform, leading think tanks will have the opportunity to discuss key challenges related to Azerbaijan's national interests and develop scientifically-based proposals and recommendations for possible responses.

During the presentation of the online portal, discussions are held on the role of think tanks in society, their cooperation with international think tanks, and topics related to political and economic issues.

---

