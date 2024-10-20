Tree-planting action underway in Tartar within "Year of Solidarity for Green World" [PHOTOS]

20 October 2024 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

Within the framework of the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World", the next tree-planting action was held in the Tartar district.

During the tree-planting action, cleaning works were carried out on the section of the Barda-Aghdam highway passing through Poladli village, and 200 Eldar pines were planted. Newly planted trees were watered and agrotechnically cared for.

A total of 11,000 different types of trees are planned to be planted on the sides of the Barda-Aghdam highway within ten days.

