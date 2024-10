Turkish Minister congratulates Azerbaijan on Zangilan airport anniversary

20 October 2024 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Türkiye, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, has extended his congratulations to Azerbaijan on the second anniversary of the opening of Zangilan Airport, located in a region liberated following the Garabagh war victory.

According to Azernews, the minister shared his message on his "X" account, highlighting the significance of the airport’s inauguration by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Uraloğlu noted that Zangilan Airport symbolizes a new chapter in Azerbaijan’s development and expressed optimism about a brighter future, strengthened by the brotherhood between the two nations.

Karabağ zaferiyle yeniden özgürlüğe kavuşan topraklarda yükselen #ZengilanHavalimanı’nın 2. yılı kutlu olsun!



Cumhurbaşkanımız Sn. @RTErdogan ve Azerbaycan Cumhurbaşkanı Sn. @azpresident ’in birlikte açılışını gerçekleştirdiği Zengilan Havalimanı, kardeş Azerbaycan’ın kalkınma… pic.twitter.com/79zGKiIEKA — Abdulkadir URALOĞLU (@a_uraloglu) October 20, 2024

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz