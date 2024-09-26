FM Bayramov informs his Swiss counterpart on progress of Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

26 September 2024 09:54 (UTC+04:00)

On September 25, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation, Ignacio Cassis, within the framework of his participation in the high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

It was stated that the role of mutual high-level visits and continuous political dialogue is important in expanding the scope of bilateral relations and enriching their content. At the meeting, information was provided on preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will be hosted by Azerbaijan this year.

Furthermore, it was emphasized that in the post-conflict period, the Swiss Minister was informed in detail about the current situation and realities in our region, mine threats, and the progress of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. In Armenian legislation, it was noted that the ongoing territorial claims against Azerbaijan, as well as the rapid arming of this country, are the main factors that threaten the sustainable peace-building process in the region. During the meeting, opinions were also exchanged on other bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz