Azerbaijan's strategic partnership with Russia develops on upward trend

21 August 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan constantly makes intensive efforts to establish peace and security in the South Caucasus and the world in general. Our country continues to contribute in this direction. Azerbaijan's pragmatic foreign policy, good-neighborly relations with neighboring countries, and efforts to expand the format of the alliance, strategic partnership, and cooperation are noteworthy. In this context, the strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are developing in an upward direction.

Azernews reports that these views were voiced by political commentator Sahil Karimli in his statement to AZERTAC.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan-Russia relations are currently at the level of alliance, S.Kariml said that Azerbaijan, in addition to contributing to peace, stability, and security in the South Caucasus, is making constant efforts to expand trade relations with its neighbors and raise import-export relations to a high level. Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to Azerbaijan, conducting various negotiations, establishing contacts, and exchanging a number of documents during the visit are clear proof of this.

"It is known that Azerbaijan always attaches importance to issues of security, import-export operations, and economic cooperation in the region, and in recent years there has been close cooperation with Russia in all fields. Our relations in the political, military, and humanitarian fields are at a high level. Azerbaijan's support to the countries of the region in oil and gas projects, and its location in the area where transport, communication, and energy corridors pass, also have a positive effect on the development of this cooperation on the rising line.

It should be emphasized that Azerbaijan has close relations with the West, Europe, and the CIS members, including Russia. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's farsighted foreign policy and visionary diplomatic course is based on the fact that we cooperate with both Europe and Russia in parallel. Our country contributes both to oil and gas projects and to the establishment of economic and political relations", Karimli added.

According to the political commentator, today there are a number of projects with Russia in the field of oil-gas and transport communications, where the special role of import-export operations is evident. There is a deep cooperation between the two countries in the direction of the introduction of Azerbaijani products to the Russian market and vice versa, the supply of Russian products to our country, and mutual investments.

In addition, Karimli believes that after the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Azerbaijan, the cooperation between Baku and Moscow will expand further. As President Ilham Aliyev repeatedly emphasized, Russian-Azerbaijani relations should be an example for many, and all the countries of the region should continue cooperation in the direction of the policy of good neighborliness.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz