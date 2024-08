20 August 2024 18:24 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has officially applied for BRICS membership.

Azernews reports, citing Day.az as reported by the head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Aykhan Hajizade.

It should be noted that some time ago Azerbaijan expressed a desire to join BRICS.

BRICS is an informal group of countries that includes Russia, Brazil, India, China, and South Africa.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz