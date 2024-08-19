Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia ends his diplomatic mission

19 August 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said that his multi-year diplomatic mission in Moscow has ended.

Azernews reports that the ambassador has told this in an interview with Russia's TASS.

"I worked in Moscow for 18 years and 6 months. This is not a short time for diplomatic service. At the current stage, it would be more correct for me to represent my native Shusha and the residents of the region in the parliament. I really hope that I will be elected, and it is a great honor to be the first deputy after the liberation of Karabakh. I would like to devote the rest of my God-given life to more communication with people and nature in my homeland," P. Bulbuloglu said.

In his conversation with the Russian media, he mentioned that his father, the prominent Soviet and Azerbaijani opera singer Bulbul, was born in Shusha.

"In recent years, after the liberation of our lands from occupation, my fate has again been closely connected with my small homeland. The thing is that there is a house where my father was born. I restored this house destroyed by Armenian vandals on the order of President Ilham Aliyev. Currently, there is a house museum there. I am glad that now many tourists come to Shusha, they visit the Bulbul's house museum. That's why my decision (to run for a seat in parliament - TASS noted) is natural. It gives me peace of mind to be in Shusha. Crystal clear air, beautiful nature, wonderful people. I can be useful in a new capacity with my life experience and record of administrative and diplomatic work," he added.

