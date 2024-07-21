Exhibition dedicated to 85th anniversary of late Azerbaijani journalist opened in Guba [PHOTOS]

21 July 2024 19:06 (UTC+04:00)

On July 21, an exhibition dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the late journalist Rashbil Zakharyayev was opened at the Heritage Center of Mountain Jews located in the Red Settlement.

Azernews reports that the opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by deputies of the 6th Milli Majlis, representatives of local executive authorities, Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan George Dick, son of the deceased journalist, president of the International Charitable Foundation of Mountain Jews German Zakharyayev and residents of Qırmızı Kasaba. they did.

In the event, the late journalist Rashbil Zakharyayev, whose 85th birthday was celebrated, was given detailed information about his short life and activities. It was reported that the young writer, a graduate of the journalism faculty of Baku State University, started working in the editorial office of the "Shafaq" newspaper published in Guba in November 1966. Rashbil Zakharyayev, who died at the prime of his life - at the age of 39, was one of the employees of the "Shafaq" newspaper who stood out for his unique style. Along with his journalistic activities, Rashbil Zakharyayev was also known for his lyric poems. His poems were often published in periodicals.

Speaking about the tolerance and traditions of our country, the speakers emphasized the special importance of the exhibition.

A new edition of the book "Ethno-cultural diversity of Azerbaijan" was also presented at the exhibition, and a documentary film dedicated to Rashbil Zakharyayev was shown.

