Warships of Russian Caspian Flotilla leave Baku port [PHOTOS]

30 June 2024 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Volgodonsk small artillery and Anatoly Gujvin hydrographic ships of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy, who were in Azerbaijan on an unofficial friendly visit, left the Baku port on June 30, Azernews reports citing the Defense Ministry.

Within the visit, a tour to the city of Baku was organized for the ship crews in order to get acquainted with cultural and historical monuments.

Moreover, friendly football and volleyball matches were held between Azerbaijani and Russian military sailors. The Azerbaijani sailors won both games, the teams were awarded with cups and medals.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz