Meeting of the Working Group held on urban planning issues [PHOTOS]

30 May 2024

The next meeting of the Working Group on Urban Planning issues was held under the Inter-Administrative Center of the Coordination Headquarters established for the centralized solution of issues in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Special representatives of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, senior officials of the Presidential Administration and other relevant state institutions, and members of the Working Group took part in the meeting chaired by the First Deputy Chairman of the State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan Namig Hummetov.

At the meeting, the planning of lands suitable for agriculture in residential areas, fire safety in territories freed from occupation, the current state of the works carried out in the settlements where migration of the population is planned until the end of 2024 on the implementation of the "I State Program on the Great Return to the territories freed from occupation of the Republic of Azerbaijan", 2025 Migration schedule and other issues were discussed and relevant assignments were given.

