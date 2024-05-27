Azerbaijani Parliament speaker's working visit to Antigua and Barbuda commences

27 May 2024 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The parliamentary delegation of Azerbaijan led by Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova embarked on a working visit to Antigua and Barbuda on Monday, Azernews reports.

At the Saint John’s Airport, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova was met by Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Antigua and Barbuda Anthony Liverpool, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Cuba Ruslan Rzayev and other officials.

During the trip, Sahiba Gafarova will join the opening ceremony of the 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States, address the first Plenary Meeting of the conference, and hold meetings with the heads of participating delegations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz