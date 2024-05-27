Prime Minister of Georgia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

27 May 2024 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia, has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the government of Georgia and myself, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Allow me to express my deep respect to you and the people of Azerbaijan, and wish peace, prosperity, and success.

The strategic partnership between Georgia and the Republic of Azerbaijan is based on a deep, centuries-old tradition of friendship, which is a crucial factor for the development of fruitful cooperation between our countries.

I would like to emphasize that the deepening of bilateral and friendly neighborly relations with Azerbaijan is our government’s key priority. The strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan, based on the principles of mutual trust and support, has positively impacted the strengthening dynamics of relations between our countries.

I am confident that our cooperation will further strengthen and contribute to prosperity and stability in the region.

Your Excellency, I take this opportunity to once again express my deep respect to you and wish the brotherly people of Azerbaijan happiness, tranquility, and success.

Sincerely,

Irakli Kobakhidze

Prime Minister of Georgia"

---

