Ramadan Eid prayer performed in Shusha [PHOTOS]

10 April 2024 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Ramadan Eid prayer was performed in the city of Shusha, which was liberated from occupation, Azernews reports.

Prayers prayed for Azerbaijanis and Azerbaijan during the Eid prayer at Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque.

During the Eid prayer, the children of the Motherland who lost their lives in the struggle for the territorial integrity of the country were remembered.

It should be noted that this year the month of Ramadan in Azerbaijan began on March 11. According to the relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, April 10 and 11, Ramadan holiday is celebrated in Azerbaijan.

---

