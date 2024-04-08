MFA official highlights Azerbaijan's active cooperation with China and other BRICS members

8 April 2024 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Mahur Gasimov, the head of the Department of Analysis and Strategic Research at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, stated during a discussion on "Azerbaijan's Foreign Policy and the Role of BRICS" at the "Azerbaijan and BRICS: Opportunities and Prospects" event that Azerbaijan maintains active collaboration with China and other BRICS member states, Azernews reports.

He emphasised that Azerbaijan's foreign relations are founded on principles such as respect for territorial integrity and mutual respect: "Azerbaijan plays a role in promoting global security and peace. Over the past one or two years, significant humanitarian efforts have been undertaken as part of our foreign policy. We've provided humanitarian aid totaling $330 million to more than 30 nations. Presently, we are actively engaged in combating climate change."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs representative underscored Azerbaijan's close monitoring of BRICS activities.

