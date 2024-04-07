Opening of Shusha Azerbaijani House in Khojaly Park, Kayseri

7 April 2024 20:14 (UTC+04:00)

The opening of the Shusha Azerbaijani House is taking place in the Khojaly Park in the city of Kayseri, Turkey, Azernews reports.

Participants in the event include Fuad Muradov, the head of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan, Aydin Karimov, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, Mustafa Yalçın, the mayor of Talas district municipality in Kayseri, Havva Selçuk Kurt, professor of history at Kayseri University, and Nigar Asgarova, professor of music theory.

It should be noted that a special building has been constructed within the territory of Khojaly Park for the activities of the Shusha Azerbaijani House. Before the event, the Khojaly memorial erected in the park was visited.

