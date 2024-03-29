Azerbaijan, UN explore strategies to boost investments in energy efficiency

29 March 2024 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Economy Minister, Mikayil Jabbarov, highlighted discussions on initiatives targeting enhanced investments in energy efficiency with the UN Development Programme (UNDP), Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the minister on X social account.

The minister shared insights on the talks held with Alessandra Roccasalvo, the UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan, emphasising the agenda of collaboration between the organisation and Azerbaijan. The discussions encompassed the exploration of financial mechanisms conducive to sustainable development, the potential of initiatives aimed at bolstering investments in energy efficiency, and the avenues for forging partnerships within the framework of COP29.

UNDP is based on the merging of the United Nations Expanded Programme of Technical Assistance, created in 1949, and the United Nations Special Fund, established in 1958. UNDP, as we know it now, was established in 1966 by the General Assembly of the United Nations.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is one of the leading development agencies globally, operating in over 170 countries and territories.

UNDP plays a crucial role in addressing climate change challenges by supporting countries in implementing climate resilience and adaptation measures. It also promotes sustainable land management, biodiversity conservation, and the adoption of clean energy technologies.

