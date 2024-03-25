Prioritizing citizens’ rights important in developing future legal frameworks for AI systems - Azerbaijani MP

25 March 2024 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

Citizens’ rights should be considered when considering the potential introduction of new rights and obligations into a future legal framework based on principles for artificial intelligence systems, said Amina Aghazada, Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament and the country’s delegation to the OSCE PA, Azernews reports.

She made the remark at the meeting of the Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights on the topic "The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Democracy, Human Rights, and the Rule of Law" within the framework of the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

"There are some additional factors that should be weighed when the potential introduction of new rights and obligations in a future principles-based legal framework on AI systems is being considered. First, these rights and obligations should be necessary, useful, and proportionate to the goal of protecting citizens from the negative impacts of AI systems on human rights, democracy, and the rule of law, while at the same time ensuring the just and equitable distribution of their benefits," she said.

MP Aghazada noted that these considerations of risks and benefits should be comprehensive and should incorporate an awareness of the balance of legitimate interests at stake.

"A risk-based and benefits-aware approach should also differentiate between different levels of risk and take this into account when regulatory measures are formulated and agreed," the MP added.

She pointed out some main elements of a risk-based and benefits-aware approach, which include the consideration of use context and the potential impact of AI technology, as well as the domain of application and affected stakeholders.

Furthermore, according to Aghazada, it is important to assess and review risks regularly and systematically, tailoring any mitigating measures to these risks, and optimize societal benefits of AI innovation by targeting regulatory measures in this risk-based way.

"In terms of obligations and requirements, national authorities should play a central role in systematically assessing domestic legislation to verify its compliance with the principles and priorities of aligning AI design and use with human rights, democracy, and the rule of law, and to identify any legal gaps. Moreover, national mechanisms for the audit and oversight of AI systems should safeguard against harmful instances of non-compliance. Finally, as private actors are increasingly providing critical digital infrastructure for the public sector that affects the public interest, they have a responsibility to align the design, development, and deployment of their technologies with these principles and priorities," she concluded.

