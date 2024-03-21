Foreign Ministry calls on France to stop provocative statements against Azerbaijan

21 March 2024 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

We call on the French side to learn from its history, not to interfere in Azerbaijan's internal affairs, and to stop such provocative statements.

According to Azernews, this was mentioned in the statement of the press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan, Aykhan Hajizade, regarding the views expressed by the French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the meeting with the Armenian community.

The comment strongly condemned the groundless claims made by the French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal against Azerbaijan on March 20, 2024, during the annual event of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France and unilaterally defending Armenia.

"We remind the French Prime Minister, who condemned the anti-terrorist measures taken against the remnants of the Armenian armed forces stationed in Azerbaijan's sovereign territories and accused Azerbaijan of allegedly occupying Armenian territories, that the measures implemented by the Azerbaijani side are in violation of the norms and principles of international law, as well as the UN Security Council, of which France is a permanent member. It is fully consistent with the Council's resolutions on the past Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

It is absurd that France, which does not oppose the Armenian aggression and occupation of Azerbaijani territories that has continued for almost 30 years, as well as Armenia's occupation of 8 villages in Azerbaijan, accuses Azerbaijan of using force without any basis.

Once again, we call on the French side to learn from its history, not to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, and to stop such provocative statements," A. Hajizade stressed.

