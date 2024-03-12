Artificial rain is proposed in Azerbaijan

12 March 2024 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Israel's National Water Agency - Mekorot company has proposed a project on artificial rain to prevent water shortages in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Diego Berger, director of the company's international relations department, as he said in an interview with local media outlets.

According to him, the project was presented to Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management.

"Among our proposals is artificial rain. There are aerosols in the clouds. When silver iodide crystals are sprinkled in the aerosols, they become heavier, and it rains. This is done in the north and south of the country. It can be implemented. We used this method in Israel from 1972 until last year. We don't need it now. This project requires a lot of money, but in the future, it will not cost much. The planning for the said project should be done properly. There should be radars, and the points to be sown should be calculated," the company director added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz